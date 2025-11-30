The BEST French Toast in Ocean County, New Jersey
When it comes to breakfast, I consider the big 3: pancakes, waffles, and French toast. I like all three, to be honest. In this particular article, I am focusing on French toast.
In my opinion, French toast is all about bread. Bread is the base, and if you want a good serving of French toast, you need good bread. I'd be curious to see what YOU like when it comes to bread for French toast. I like a thicker piece of bread, but not too thick. I also prefer good maple syrup with butter, no powdered sugar or jam for me.
After watching Chef Ramsey make that delicious French toast, we now want to find out who has the BEST French toast here in Ocean County. We go to YELP and their ranking of the best French toast in Ocean County, and we have three locations selected.
2. JB's 57' Diner in Manchester Township
1101 NJ-70, Manchester Township, NJ 08759
1. Shut Up and Eat in Toms River
804 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753
There you go, the BEST French toast in Ocean County is in Toms River on Main Street at "Shut Up and Eat". Where do YOU go for the BEST French toast? Please add it to YELP's list and let us know. Post your comments below.
