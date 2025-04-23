Best "Foodie" Cities in America

What is a "foodie"? How would you define a "foodie"?Would you respond that it's a person who likes food? lol According to dictionary.com, it is a slang term defined as "a person keenly interested in food, especially in eating or cooking."

Get our free mobile app

Basically, if you really enjoy food, you are a "foodie". In a recent article from Lovefood, they said, "There are plenty of food scenes worth traveling for in the USA. America's gourmet landscape is varied and delicious, comprising everything from sprawling metropolises filled with Michelin-starred establishments to surprising small cities whose restaurants champion regional ingredients. Feeling hungry? Join us as we take a gourmet tour of the country."

Foodies Canva loading...

So, what city did Lovefood select as their choice for best foodie city in the Garden State? Before we reveal their selection, take a guess and see if you are right. Are you thinking maybe Jersey City? Hoboken? Asbury Park? Atlantic City? Cape May? Let us see if you got it right.

Well, first, none of the aforementioned cities are correct. To find New Jersey's best "foodie" city, you need to travel to Mercer County and visit Princeton. It was Princeton that was selected as the best foodie city in New Jersey.

According to Lovefood, "New Jersey's food scene is often overlooked; after all, the small state is within kissing distance of New York City and its titanic gourmet offering. However, foodies should make the time to take a bite out of Princeton. The eclecticism of the dining scene here is part of the appeal – but you can't go wrong with pizza. Top spots include Nomad Pizza (pictured), which focuses on thoughtfully created Neapolitan-style pies, and the long-standing, down-to-earth mainstay Conte’s Pizza."

Foodies Canva loading...

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz