The BEST Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey Is Among Best In America

We can all agree that a chicken sandwich is delicious, and when you find the right place that makes the best, that's a win for everyone. A recent article from FinanceBuzz by Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore listed the best restaurants in America to find the BEST chicken sandwiches. Of course, once I saw this post I had to investigate and find New Jersey's BEST chicken sandwich.

According to FinanceBuzz, "From fried to spicy and everything in between, from beloved diners to fancy food trucks, each state has its own version of the perfect chicken sandwich. For chicken lovers, we scoured online reviews and ratings to find the best of the best across the country."

For me, the perfect chicken sandwich begins with a really good breast with all white meat and a perfect crispy coating. A good crunch, not a sandy sandwich coating. The more crisper the better! Next give me a good bun, no generic tasteless flimsy bun! I want a nice piece of bread. Next let's add a serving of mayonnaise or thousand island (aka secret sauce). Next let's get some crispy lettuce along with a slice of onion and a fresh slice of tomato. That is my perfect chicken sandwich.

FinanceBuzz selected a great place here in Jersey for the best chicken sandwich in the Garden State. Their selection is located in Monmouth County. Have you visited Hoagitos in Belmar? They were selected as having the BEST chicken sandwich in New Jersey. The article said "Hoagitos got its start with a stand on the Asbury Park boardwalk and expanded to Belmar in 2016. While they’re also known for excellent subs, Hoagitos really shines with its array of delectable chicken sandwiches, from the “Dude Ranch” to the “Nashville Hot.”

Where do you think the BEST chicken sandwich is in New Jersey? Give us your recommendations.

