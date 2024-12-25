The Best Buffets in America and One Is Right Here in New Jersey at Our Very Own Jersey Shore

I will be honest and let you know that I enjoy a good buffet. I know that buffets may have taken a hit following the pandemic, but I’ll be honest now that we are returning to normal, I am returning to the buffet. I enjoy the variety of a buffet. I especially enjoy a buffet that features foods from other countries. It’s a chance to sample several “foreign” foods instead of just one dish at a normal dining experience. So that’s my thoughts and approach to buffet and I look forward to visiting a few this year :)

In a Mashed article, the publication featured their “best” buffets in America with an All-Star lineup of great dining locations around the Nation. This list featured the best of the best when it comes to buffet dining and one of those selections was from right here at the Jersey Shore.

Just a few minutes down the Garden State Parkway you can arrive at one of America’s best buffets, do you know where? If you said the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City then you would be correct. The buffet at the Borgata made the list of best in the nation, so if you have been there you probably agree and if you haven’t been there, then I suspect you're saying “Hey I need to check this out”.

According to the article, “While many of the best are located in Las Vegas, this isn't the only place where you'll find delicious casino buffets. Visitors to Atlantic City, New Jersey, can experience their own delicious spread at the Borgata Buffet. This bright, elegant buffet restaurant serves up daily breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.”

The Borgata buffet is open from Friday through Tuesday and is closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Have you visited the Borgata buffet? If you have leave us your review below 👇🏻 we always love your comments :)