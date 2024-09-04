Bacon Lovers In New Jersey Unite!

So I say bacon and you say? Maybe it's "yum" or "yes please" or "more bacon"? Yes bacon lovers will tell you it may be the best food on earth and I might not go that far, but bacon is very good. This summer I am enjoying some of the best BLTs (bacon, lettuce, and tomato for those visiting from Mars). The fact it's made with my wife's "jersey tomatoes" is a bonus. I think it is one hard summer sandwich to beat but Lovefood has compiled a list of the best bacon foods in America and the pick for New Jersey comes from Cape May.

According to Lovefood, "After winning bacon-loving New Jerseyites' hearts as a phenomenal food truck (which is still going strong), Bake'n Bacon has finally made the transition to a bricks-and-mortar joint, spreading salty, savory joy to the residents of Cape May. As you'd expect, the menu is abundant in belly-busting bacon delights, but it's the bacon brisket sandwich that garners the highest praise. The specialty sandwich is a meaty triumph, made with thick-cut bacon, smoked brisket, and bacon BBQ sauce, complete with bacon chunks."

Have you had the bacon brisket sandwich at Bake'n Bacon in Cape May? It's now on my "bacon bucket list" or my "BBL" lol. It sounds like a keto dream come true lol. Tell us our review if you have had this bacon sandwich. Do you have another Jersey eatery that has a great bacon dish? Let us know what and where. Post your comments below.

CLICK HERE for the complete Bacon Lover's List from Lovefood.

