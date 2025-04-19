The Best and Most Underrated East Coast Coastal Towns to Visit in 2025
Most Underrated East Coast Towns To Visit in America
It's spring, and before you know it, it's going to be beach season, and you will be looking for a great place to go. There are lots of great "coast towns" up and down the East Coast, and one New Jersey beach town made a list of the "most underrated" coastal towns.
In an article by Grace Hollowell for The Travel Pug, she listed 20 of the most underrated beach towns on the East Coast. "While millions flock to famous beach destinations like Ocean City and the Hamptons, the East Coast harbors countless charming seaside communities that offer authentic coastal experiences without the crowds.
These hidden gems combine fresh seafood, rich maritime history, and pristine
beaches with a dash of local character you won’t find in tourist hotspots."
New Jersey has one beach town that made this list, and it literally is at the state's southernmost point. Do you have any ideas?
According to The Travel Pug, Cape May Point, New Jersey, is our most "underrated" beach town. "Just beyond the famous Cape May, this quiet community offers world-class bird watching and pristine beaches. The state park features a WWII bunker and lighthouse, while seasonal monarch butterfly migrations create spectacular natural displays."
20 Most Underrated Beach Towns On The East Coast
- St. Michaels, Maryland
- Belfast, Maine
- Manteo, North Carolina
- Stonington, Connecticut
- Georgetown, South Carolina
- Cape May Point, New Jersey
- Beaufort, North Carolina
- Port Jefferson, New York
- New Castle, Delaware
- Wellfleet, Massachusetts
- Bath, Maine
- Chincoteague, Virginia
- Essex, Connecticut
- Lewes, Delaware
- Southport, North Carolina
- Ogunquit, Maine
- Mystic, Connecticut
- Oriental, North Carolina
- Watch Hill, Rhode Island
- Cape Charles, Virginia
