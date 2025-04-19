The Best and Most Underrated East Coast Coastal Towns to Visit in 2025

Most Underrated East Coast Towns To Visit in America

It's spring, and before you know it, it's going to be beach season, and you will be looking for a great place to go. There are lots of great "coast towns" up and down the East Coast, and one New Jersey beach town made a list of the "most underrated" coastal towns.

Get our free mobile app

In an article by Grace Hollowell for The Travel Pug, she listed 20 of the most underrated beach towns on the East Coast. "While millions flock to famous beach destinations like Ocean City and the Hamptons, the East Coast harbors countless charming seaside communities that offer authentic coastal experiences without the crowds.

These hidden gems combine fresh seafood, rich maritime history, and pristine

beaches with a dash of local character you won’t find in tourist hotspots."

New Jersey has one beach town that made this list, and it literally is at the state's southernmost point. Do you have any ideas?

According to The Travel Pug, Cape May Point, New Jersey, is our most "underrated" beach town. "Just beyond the famous Cape May, this quiet community offers world-class bird watching and pristine beaches. The state park features a WWII bunker and lighthouse, while seasonal monarch butterfly migrations create spectacular natural displays."

Cape May Point Canva loading...

20 Most Underrated Beach Towns On The East Coast

St. Michaels, Maryland

Belfast, Maine

Manteo, North Carolina

Stonington, Connecticut

Georgetown, South Carolina

Cape May Point, New Jersey

Beaufort, North Carolina

Port Jefferson, New York

New Castle, Delaware

Wellfleet, Massachusetts

Bath, Maine

Chincoteague, Virginia

Essex, Connecticut

Lewes, Delaware

Southport, North Carolina

Ogunquit, Maine

Mystic, Connecticut

Oriental, North Carolina

Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Cape Charles, Virginia

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman