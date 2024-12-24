The Amazing Floating Christmas Tree Returns

As we approach Christmas Day 2024 we once again can celebrate with a look at the amazing "Floating Christmas Tree" and the "Glowing Cross" in Southern Ocean County. It's the annual Christmas tree in Tuckerton that literally is floating on the water and it makes for an amazing sight each holiday season.

How do they light this tree on the water in Downtown Tuckerton?

It began with a Girl Scouts project in 1961 which was put together by the late Peg Jacobi, a longtime former mayor, with her husband. Mrs. Jacobi’s husband (Jake) discovered how to run the electric lines under the water to light the tree. In 2016 the tree was dedicated to the memory of Peg Jacobi.

So for 63 years now the "Tuckerton Floating Christmas Tree" has illuminated Lake Pohatcong in Southern Ocean County. It’s a very ”Jersey Shore” Christmas twist. Enjoy it every year.

The "Floating Tree" has been lit again in Tuckerton across from the Tuckerton Seaport.

When you see the Floating Christmas Tree you will also see the Glowing Cross that illuminates another part of Lake Pohatcong. It turns out the Disbrow family is responsible for building the cross and David Disbrow was kind enough to take the time and share the story with us.

First David wanted to explain that “I can’t emphasize enough that this is not about me and my wife. For us, it’s about what Jesus did on the cross and the hope that he brings to the world. That cross on the lake is a reminder. It’s a symbol of faith, hope, and love. It’s about forgiveness and everlasting life. It’s about Jesus and the hope that he brings to a broken world.”

Mr. Disbrow went on to explain how the project came about. “About 17 years ago, I was on a hunting trip in Virginia with my 2 sons and family friends. As we were heading back, one night after hunting, we came around a turn, and upon the top of a hill, I saw a cross lit up off in the distance. It was absolutely beautiful. I was so moved. I thought to myself that I have a great spot for a cross like that for people to enjoy. So when I returned home I built one.”

David went on to add .... “We used to turn it on Thanksgiving Day and turn it off after the new year and then light it again for Easter. Today it seems like more and more people are hurting. My wife and I have decided to keep it on year-round so there is a constant reminder that hope and forgiveness are always available. I’m glad so many people enjoy it.”

