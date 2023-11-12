The Absolute Prettiest Hotel To Stay At In New Jersey

"Pretty" is a pretty good way to describe a nice hotel and Redbook has put together a pretty good list of the "Absolute Prettiest Hotels in America". "No matter what type of vacation you’re planning, selecting a pretty hotel—inside and out—is vital. Whether you plan to stay for a week or weekend, a hotel that combines good interior design, charming architecture (that ideally has some history!), and a beautiful surrounding landscape can easily boost your experience."

If you travel to New Jersey's southernmost point, Cape May, you will find many fantastic places to stay all year round. One thing there is no shortage of in beautiful Cape May is hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, and shops.

In this recent Redbook article, one Cape May hotel rose above the others to be their choice for "Absolute Prettiest Hotel" in New Jersey. "Head to Cape May to stay in this impeccably restored 1879 landmark building. The adults-only hotel is located a block from the beach. Belle Flower wallpaper from Cowtan & Tout and custom-designed furnishings by Colleen Bashaw make it an enchanting seaside retreat."

Personally, I have never stayed at the Virginia Hotel but it does get rave reviews and from the looks of this historic hotel it would be a cool place to stay while enjoying beautiful Cape May. If you have stayed at the Virginia Hotel give us your review and post your comments below.

