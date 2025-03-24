The Absolute Best Pizza in New Jersey Could Be Best In America

America's Best Pizza You Don't Want To Miss Out On

Is pizza the best food on planet Earth? Some would argue yes! Dave Portnoy has used pizza to become one of the most viral subjects on the internet. Portnoy's "One Bite Pizza Reviews" has over 1.4 million subscribers, yes that's a fairly popular subject I'd say. Dave has done thousands of videos and each one is about "pizza". So I would say just using that one example there are lots of folks who love pizza a lot!

More evidence from The Cheese shows how much pizza is a big deal for many folks. "Americans consume approximately 3 billion pizzas annually, translating to about 46 slices per person, or 23 pounds of pizza, each year ."

So now that we have tried to prove our case that people love pizza, let's talk about an article from Eat This, Not That, that lists the best pizza in America and maybe the choice for New Jersey may be the best in the nation.

According to Eat This, Not That, "We've already polled chefs on some of their favorite pizzas across the country, but when it comes to finding the best slices and pies in every state, we had to consider a wider pool of factors. Between personal dining experiences, critical reviews and accolades, and online discourse among diners, we whittled down a list of 51 superlative pizzas — one per state, plus D.C."

The choice for New Jersey is a pizza that comes from Hudon County. Razza in Jersey City was selected as the best pizza in the Garden State. "In New Jersey, a state brimming with pizzerias and red sauce joints, Razza is a Jersey City essential so acclaimed that it's even beaten New York as having the best pizza in the region. That's a testament to chef/owner Dan Richer, a New Jersey native who, after eating his way around Italy, came home to put his own stamp on tradition."

Examples include:

The Yellow Margherita with yellow tomato passata, fresh mozzarella, and basil

The Di Natale with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pine nuts, olives, garlic, golden raisins, chili oil, and basil.

Who do you vote for, for "best" pizza in New Jersey?

