The 5 Very Best Places to Hike at the Jersey Shore

Hiking At The Jersey Shore

I love a good hike. I especially love hiking in places I have not visited before; this way, it's a new experience, and you never know what's ahead around each corner of the trail. I think our favorite time to travel (my wife, April, and I) is usually in the fall and spring here in New Jersey. You get less heat and bugs and don't have to deal with snow and Ice.

During our travels, we have hit many national, state, and county parks here in the Garden State, and there is something for everyone when it comes to hiking here in New Jersey.

There's a recent article from app.com that highlights the "best" places to hike here at the Jersey Shore. The article said, "Travelers often visit New Jersey for the great beaches and endless boardwalks. But the Garden State has so much more to explore outdoors. Besides building a sandcastle or swimming in the ocean, other fun activities include going on an adventure. So grab a backpack and sunscreen and take a hike!"

Vernon Township, Sussex County

5 Very Best Places to Hike at the Jersey Shore

So lace up your sneakers and stretch, then get ready to hike these 5 beautiful sites to hit here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

Hiking New Jersey: Bass River State Forest Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels