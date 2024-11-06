The 10 BEST Sandwiches You Must Try In New Jersey

Delicious Sandwiches In New Jersey

Well, this is not an easy Top 10 list to fill out. There are so many delicious sandwiches all over the Garden State in so many different styles. Is it a "club sandwich," a "hoagie," or a "sub"? Maybe it's a good ole' sandwich or a slider? Lots of choices in New Jersey, but NJ.com gave us a comprehensive list to chew on, yes pun totally intended lol

Get our free mobile app

"Several years ago, Food and Wine Magazine crowned the mozzarella and pepper sandwich from M&P Biancamano in Hoboken the state’s best sandwich — while admitting the Garden State has so many great Italian delis its hard to pick just one sandwich."

Get our free mobile app

The NJ.com list included the Top 33 sandwiches in the State, we narrowed the field down to the Top 10 "best" in the Garden State:

10. Sloppy Joe, Town Hall Deli, South Orange

8. BLT, The Beanery, Point Pleasant Beach

7. Italian tuna, Andrea Salumeria, Jersey City

6. Cubano, La Pola, West New York

5. The Blado, Water Dog Smoke House, Ventnor

4. Pastrami sandwich, Hobby’s Delicatessen and Restaurant, Newark

3. Taylor ham/pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich, True Salvage Cafe, Maplewood

2. Sloppy Joe, Millburn Deli, Millburn

1. Roast beef and mozzarella sandwich, Fiore’s, Hoboken

The BEST sandwich in New Jersey is at Fiore's in Hoboken. "The origins of Fiore’s legendary roast beef and mozzarella sandwich go back to around 1960, when the deli started offering a special sandwich each day — roast beef, sausage, tuna, Virginia ham. The roast beef and mozzarella became Fiore’s signature sandwich. It’s available Thursdays and Saturdays only."

Best Sandwich Canva loading...

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening