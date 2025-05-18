My listener opinions are always the BEST opinions. Dinner with a view? Yes, please! The Jersey Shore has some incredible spots where the food is only part of the experience.

Bring on the springtime and summertime restaurants.

Updated pictures of the best of the best at the Jersey Shore. It's almost summertime here in New Jersey. We have some of the most beautiful spots to eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront.

Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from. Let's check out the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants, with help from yelp.com and lots of emails from you, do you agree?

So many of you wrote me about your favorite waterfront dining here in Ocean County and at the Jersey Shore.

Keep Reading: The Very Best Pizza in New Jersey

Samantha from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Lou from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jan and Tom from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike's is delicious and the view is fantastic, right on the beach.

We had a lot of Water Street Bar and Grille in Toms River and the Beacon 70 in Brick. John in Brick really likes MJ's in Bayville. B2 Bistro & Bar in Bayville has awesome views of the water and delicious food. It's always fun.

If it's family, friends, or dinner out with co-workers you can never go wrong at one of these 10 fabulous waterfront restaurants you choose. Is there anything better than a delicious steak and seafood meal with a calm breeze and the perfect view?

A beautiful night out at the Jersey Shore, you just can't beat it.

10 Best Waterfront Restaurants at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Sue Moll