The #1 Ranked College In America Is Right Here In New Jersey

Several Top Ranked Colleges Are In NJ

It has been tough these days to tune out the noise coming from colleges around the nation—protests, unrest, financial issues, etc. There is a fair share of issues that not only students, but parents are facing as well when it comes to thinking about continuing education for our kids when they finish high school. We want the best for them and we want their education to be a good one. College isn't for everyone, but if you decide you do want to go you need to look for a good school and a school that's in your price range.

Get our free mobile app

Recently The Digest Online (New Jersey) published an article that focused on college rankings. Good news for schools right here in the Garden State, several made the Top 100 list and the very best-ranked college in America is right here in New Jersey.

First, let's talk about the #1 ranked college in the nation. According to U.S. News and World Report, the top-ranked college in America for 2024 is right in Mercer County, New Jersey. Princeton University was ranked the BEST college in the United States. "Princeton University has once again been ranked the top university in the nation, according to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. This marks the 14th consecutive year Princeton has held the No. 1 spot."

Princeton University Canva loading...

6 New Jersey colleges made the Top 100 schools list:

1. Princeton University

41. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

76. Stevens Institute of Technology

80. Rutgers University–Newark

84. New Jersey Institute of Technology

98. Rutgers University–Camden

Make sure when you and your children are thinking of college you examine where and what type of school makes the most sense for you. Look at finances, look at the program, look at the school, visit and spend a weekend there, and see what the town is like and the campus. Visit a couple so you have a choice and comparison. It's a big choice to take the time to be an educated consumer, even with education.

CLICK HERE to read the complete Digest Online article.

Best College Canva loading...

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine