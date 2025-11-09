If you’ve been dreaming of a picture-perfect Thanksgiving weekend in New Jersey, you’re in luck!

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the forecast for this year’s Thanksgiving calls for sunny and crisp weather across the Garden State, especially along our beloved Jersey Shore.

While other parts of the U.S. may be seeing snow and wintry chill, we’ll be enjoying clear skies, cool breezes, and ideal conditions for celebrating the holiday.

There’s just something extra special about Thanksgiving by the Shore. Whether you’re taking a morning stroll on the boardwalk, watching the waves before the big feast, or heading out for some early holiday shopping, the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate beautifully.

A Picture-Perfect Thanksgiving Forecast for New Jersey

Expect those classic late-November vibes, brisk enough for a cozy sweater, but not so cold that you’ll want to stay indoors.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the overall Thanksgiving weekend will stay dry for much of New Jersey, giving travelers an easier time getting to and from their destinations.

That’s welcome news since Thanksgiving remains one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. With many New Jersey families hitting the road to visit relatives or taking scenic drives along the Shore, clear skies will make those long road trips far more pleasant.

So while parts of the country might be blanketed in snow, here at the Jersey Shore we can count our blessings, literally, for mild, sunny weather and the chance to enjoy the holiday outdoors.

Whether you plan to host dinner at home, visit family, or sneak in a peaceful beach walk before the turkey comes out of the oven, it’s shaping up to be a Thanksgiving to truly be thankful for.

Count Your Blessings (and Sunshine!)

Here’s to sunshine, family, and that unmistakable coastal crispness, the perfect ingredients for a Jersey Shore Thanksgiving.

