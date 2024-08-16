We Know TGI Fridays Closed Some New Jersey Locations, Will There Be More

This is a bit of a surprise for me, I'm not sure why. It shouldn't be surprising.

Several TGI Fridays are closing in New Jersey. We have the most Fridays closing in New Jersey more than any other state in the US.

TGI Fridays confirmed that they would be closing 36 underperforming restaurants throughout the nation, according to 9news.com.

Rumors were swirling all over Facebook when TGI Fridays on Rt. 70 in Brick closed several months ago.

The Garden State will close 7 TGI Fridays, Massachusetts will have 6 closing, New York will have 5 and Texas and Virginia with 4 closings. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania will all have closures, also.

The Eatontown TGI Fridays closed earlier in the year.

TGI Fridays that closed on in New Jersey

ISELIN/WOODBRIDGE, NJ - 401 Gill Ln, Iselin, NJ 08830

HACKENSACK, NJ - 411 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601

WAYNE TOWN CENTER, NJ - 71 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - 40 US-22, Springfield, NJ 07081

MARLTON/EVESHAM, NJ - 970 ROUTE 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053

PRINCETON, NJ - 3535 US-1 #275, Princeton, NJ 08540

But my question is, rumors are swirling there will be more closures of TGI Friday's. Did you hear any more about them closing in New Jersey? It seems to be the underperforming restaurants, lets hope no more close in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

I'm not sure about you but Friday's wings are so good. At least the Apple Butter wings, so delicious. It's my favorite dish at Fridays.

From prnewswire.com, from TGI Fridays announcement earlier this week: "As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," shared Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. "We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering "That Fridays Feeling™" that our fans know and love."

