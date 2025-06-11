Well this is good news, it's good news to see a restaurant opening more and more restaurants.

It's a popular one. It's one of our favorites. It's second to Olive Garden for favorite chain restaurant for families in America.

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in America.

According to usatoday.com from a spokesperson from this restaurant, "The dining chain is planning to open 30 new locations of Texas Roadhouse and its sports bar spinoff, Bubba's 33, across 17 states."

Keep Reading: Will Ocean County, NJ Ever Get a Texas Roadhouse?

Remember, we heard we were getting a Texas Roadhouse in Toms River? Guess that's not happening anymore, it's not on their list, as of yet.

I'm hoping Ocean County gets a Texas Roadhouse. I think it would do incredibly well.

Is Texas Roadhouse opening a new location in New Jersey?

Yes, Texas Roadhouse will be opening one location in New Jersey in Marlton, according to usatoday.com. The brand new location of Texas Roadhouse is the only one opening in our area. There will be no new ones in New York or Pennsylvania.

This year alone 30 more Texas Roadhouse restaurants will open and 33 restaurant locations for Bubba's 33.

What is Bubba's 33 and are any restaurants in New Jersey?

Texas Roadhouse owns Bubba’s 33, their sports bar spinoff. They have wings, steak, and pizza. Lots of these opened up all over America in the last couple of years. We have one Bubba's 33 in New Jersey in Parlin.

Texas Roadhouse has plans to open even more in 2026. No plans yet on where they are going to open. Could that be the Toms River location at the Ocean County Mall?

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker