Is it news for fans of Texas Roadhouse in New Jersey?

Texas Roadhouse Is Expanding Across 17 States

The popular restaurant chain is growing fast and planning to open 30 new Texas Roadhouse locations and 33 more of its sports bar spinoff, Bubba’s 33, across 17 states, according to USA Today.

Texas Roadhouse is consistently ranked as one of America's favorite family restaurants, coming in just behind Olive Garden in recent national surveys. Known for its steaks, rolls, and lively atmosphere, it’s no surprise they’re expanding across the country.

But here’s the question on our minds: Is Ocean County getting one?

What About Ocean County?

There was buzz about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to Toms River, possibly at the Ocean County Mall. But as of now, that location hasn’t been confirmed or listed among the new openings.

Really, New Jersey Only Gets One?

The only new Texas Roadhouse planned for New Jersey right now is in Marlton. And it looks like there are no new locations coming to New York or Pennsylvania at this time either.

Bubba’s 33, the brand’s sports bar concept offering wings, pizza, burgers, and more, is also growing fast. While there’s just one Bubba’s 33 in New Jersey (in Parlin), the chain plans to continue opening more across the country well into 2026.

Here’s hoping Texas Roadhouse sees the demand in Ocean County, because we know a location here would be a hit!

