Is Your TD Bank Closing In New Jersey?

Who do you bank with? Do you have a bank? Are you happy with your bank? Well, if you bank with TD Bank, you need to pay attention because the bank confirmed it will be closing several locations around the nation and a handful of bank locations here in the Garden State.

When you have a bank you have used for a while you become used to their style and way they conduct their business. We get acclimated to their system and that feels comfortable, so when your bask closes it can be a bit unsettling.

According to an article by The US Sun, "TD Bank has confirmed it will close down 38 branches soon. The move comes as the bank admits that it is no longer able to “best serve our customers.”

In addition The US Sun reported that several closings are right here in New Jersey.

85 Pompton Ave. # 107, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

670 Laurel Ave., Holmdel, NJ 07733

191 E. Rte. 70, Marlton, NJ 08053

145 Skyline Dr., Ringwood, NJ 07456

1 Royal Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

555 Warren Ave., Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

New Jersey and Massachusetts lead the list of TD Bank closings with 6 locations each, is your bank on the list?

"TD Bank is the 10th largest in the US, and the shock announcement will have massive impacts for countless people."

So now the question is if you like TD Bank, will you find another location in a nearby town or will you change your banking choice? Post your comments and let us know what you think, and good luck

