TD Bank Announces 8 Branch Closures Across New Jersey

Bank Says Changes Are Part of a Streamlining Effort

Customers Advised to Check for Nearby Branches

Closures Expected to Take Effect in Early 2026

Talking "money" in the Garden State. TD Bank Closing 8 New Jersey Branches in the New Year: See Which Locations Are Affected.

According to the branch locator information for TD Bank, N.A., there are approximately 268 locations (branches and ATMs combined) listed in New Jersey.

8 New Jersey TD Bank Locations To Close In 2026

According to a post from NJ Biz, 8 TD Bank locations will close their doors in 2026 here in the Garden State.

"According to a spokesperson, the Mount Laurel-based banking giant will shutter the following local sites by Jan. 29, 2026:"

Atco 385 White Horse Pike (Camden County)

385 White Horse Pike (Camden County) Florham Park 177 Columbia Turnpike (Morris County)

177 Columbia Turnpike (Morris County) Haledon 418 Belmont Avenue (Passaic County)

418 Belmont Avenue (Passaic County) Jamesburg 230 Forsgate Drive (Middlesex County)

230 Forsgate Drive (Middlesex County) Manahawkin 571 E. Bay Avenue (Ocean County)

571 E. Bay Avenue (Ocean County) Point Pleasant 232 Richmond Avenue (Ocean County)

232 Richmond Avenue (Ocean County) Ramsey 1100 Lake Street (Bergen County)

1100 Lake Street (Bergen County) Tinton Falls 4057 Asbury Avenue (Monmouth County)

After that, TD will have 180 locations in New Jersey.

Fast Company reported: "Planned closures will also impact Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the District of Columbia."

