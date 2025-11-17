8 New Jersey Branches of TD Bank to Close in New Year

  • TD Bank Announces 8 Branch Closures Across New Jersey

  • Bank Says Changes Are Part of a Streamlining Effort

  • Customers Advised to Check for Nearby Branches

  • Closures Expected to Take Effect in Early 2026

 

Talking "money" in the Garden State. TD Bank Closing 8 New Jersey Branches in the New Year: See Which Locations Are Affected.

 

According to the branch locator information for TD Bank, N.A., there are approximately 268 locations (branches and ATMs combined) listed in New Jersey.

 

 

8 New Jersey TD Bank Locations To Close In 2026

According to a post from NJ Biz, 8 TD Bank locations will close their doors in 2026 here in the Garden State.

 

"According to a spokesperson, the Mount Laurel-based banking giant will shutter the following local sites by Jan. 29, 2026:"

  • Atco 385 White Horse Pike (Camden County)
  • Florham Park 177 Columbia Turnpike (Morris County)
  • Haledon 418 Belmont Avenue (Passaic County)
  • Jamesburg 230 Forsgate Drive (Middlesex County)
  • Manahawkin 571 E. Bay Avenue (Ocean County)
  • Point Pleasant 232 Richmond Avenue (Ocean County)
  • Ramsey 1100 Lake Street (Bergen County)
  • Tinton Falls 4057 Asbury Avenue (Monmouth County)

After that, TD will have 180 locations in New Jersey.

 

 

 

 

Fast Company reported: "Planned closures will also impact Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the District of Columbia." 

 

 

