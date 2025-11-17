8 New Jersey Branches of TD Bank to Close in New Year
Talking "money" in the Garden State. TD Bank Closing 8 New Jersey Branches in the New Year: See Which Locations Are Affected.
According to the branch locator information for TD Bank, N.A., there are approximately 268 locations (branches and ATMs combined) listed in New Jersey.
According to a post from NJ Biz, 8 TD Bank locations will close their doors in 2026 here in the Garden State.
"According to a spokesperson, the Mount Laurel-based banking giant will shutter the following local sites by Jan. 29, 2026:"
- Atco 385 White Horse Pike (Camden County)
- Florham Park 177 Columbia Turnpike (Morris County)
- Haledon 418 Belmont Avenue (Passaic County)
- Jamesburg 230 Forsgate Drive (Middlesex County)
- Manahawkin 571 E. Bay Avenue (Ocean County)
- Point Pleasant 232 Richmond Avenue (Ocean County)
- Ramsey 1100 Lake Street (Bergen County)
- Tinton Falls 4057 Asbury Avenue (Monmouth County)
After that, TD will have 180 locations in New Jersey.
Fast Company reported: "Planned closures will also impact Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the District of Columbia."
