Target Stores Reduces Thanksgiving Day Meal Bundles in New Jersey

Grocery prices are so high, everything has gone up. Maybe this will help our pocketbooks, Target is trying to help. Let's hope other big box stores and grocery stores will lower prices, too.

According to CNN, Target is lowering their prices. And it's coming at a great time of the year when we are already strapped and spending money on things we don't have.

Target is lowering the price of of their Thanksgiving meal bundle, according to CNN. Last year in 2023, it was $25 this year, it's $20 - a $5 decrease.

If you're wondering what the Thanksgiving meal is and how many it feeds. The Thanksgiving meal bundle feeds four people and has everything that you would traditionally think of when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day dinner.

A turkey, potatoes, green beans, boxed stuffing, gravy, etc. The Target meal bundle are with the Target brands with the Good & Gather labels.

Rick Gomez, Target’s chief commercial officer: “One of the themes we consistently hear is the need for affordability, so we have made a commitment to prioritize that and to make sure we are delivering affordable options,”

Target has announced this Thanksgiving day meal bundle after they just announced over 2,000 items were already reduced.

According to cnn.com, Target is joining Aldi and Walmart as a Thanksgiving meal bundle battling for the best prices for consumers this holiday season.

