Shoppers across New Jersey will notice a major change at their local Target stores, especially those who love hunting for the best deals.

If you're a savvy New Jersey shopper who loves comparing prices between Target, Walmart, and Amazon, brace yourself. Things are changing at one of our favorite places, Target.

What Changed at Target Stores in New Jersey

This change is especially important for coupon clippers and bargain hunters, who often rely on price matching to save money without jumping from store to store.

As of yesterday - Monday, July 28, Target has officially ended its long-standing policy of matching prices from those major competitors.

No More Price Matches with Walmart or Amazon

Target has quietly updated its price match policy page, and all references to Amazon and Walmart have been removed.

Going forward, Target will only honor price matches for items sold by Target itself, either in-store or on Target.com. That means if you find the same product for less at Walmart or Amazon, Target will not match it anymore.

What Qualifies Under the New Target Policy

This shift affects all Target locations in New Jersey and beyond. The new guidelines also come with some fine print with clearance items, third-party sellers, and special promotions are excluded from any match.

How Shoppers Can Still Save at Target

Bottom line for New Jersey Shoppers, If you spot a price drop at Target within 14 days of your purchase, you can still request a refund for the difference at guest services. So, that's a good thing they're still doing that. Just don’t expect to match prices from your other favorite stores anymore.

As Target tightens its price match policy, New Jersey shoppers may need to rethink their savings strategy and shop a little more carefully.

