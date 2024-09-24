Photos From Fright Fest Extreme [MEGA GALLERY]

Do you love the Halloween season? Well, one place to get a frightful Halloween experience is the annual Halloween celebration at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. New Jersey. This year Fright Fest is even better and it's Fright Fest Extreme this year. Take a peek inside this year's event, if you dare!

Six Flags Fright Fest Extreme 2024 A Look At Inside Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey ... If You Dare! Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

We had a chance to see the set up for this years Fright Fest Extreme when we were invited to the Media Night at the park and it was a great Halloween experience. They have something for everyone and for all ages. If you have little ones you can visit on weekends for "Boo in the Park" which is custome designed for families with little ones who want to avoid the ghouls, zombies, and spooky clowns.

There are all kinds of special Halloween attractions for adults and the attractions are movie themed and just right for a spooky Halloween night at the park.

There are also Octoberfest foods to enjoy and if you want a taste of Germany you can do that while your at the park for Fright Fest Extreme.

My favorite attraction was Big Top Terror! It's scary clowns in 3D! Horror under the big top! Are you afraid of clowns? Fright Fest Extreme has some of the scariest clowns you have ever encountered.

I enjoy this time of year to visit the park, fall is more comfortable with less heat and of course Halloween is a lot of fun at Six Flags.