I remember growing up as a child, my mom took us with her to look at new housing developments and tour the "models" that were built and ready for folks to explore. I always remember the attention to detail not knowing anything about "staging" not like today thanks to HGTV lol. Even the dining room had a table with all the trimmings including ice cream sundaes that looked good enough to eat! I think the wax wouldn't have been that good lol. It was always fun and Mom loved it, I guess she was "dreaming" of the perfect home when she'd go and look around. I guess that's what people are doing when they look at homes like the one for sale on the oceanfront in Ocean City. This is the photo in the dictionary next to the definition of "dream home".

Dream Kitchen Realtor.com Courtesy of Mark Grimes of BHHS Fox & Roach loading...

According to Realtor.com, this luxury dream home is located at 100 Beach Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226. It's listed at $6,395,000.00 WOW! It's a beachfront home with a half dozen bedrooms and three bathrooms. Oh, and yes the beach is right across the street in front of this home!

Beachfront Realtor.com Courtesy of Mark Grimes of BHHS Fox & Roach loading...

According to an article from NJ.com, "This beachfront Ocean City estate has 1920s charm and it’s on a huge piece of land. The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home has 196 feet of unobstructed ocean views. The 100-year-old home has had only three owners and the current owners have owned it for 40 years".

Realtor.com Courtesy of Mark Grimes of BHHS Fox & Roach Realtor.com Courtesy of Mark Grimes of BHHS Fox & Roach loading...

Imagine having this historic 100-year-old home on the beachfront in beautiful Ocean City, New Jersey. It would be a dream "beach house" for sure.

Ocean City, NJ Google Maps loading...

"It has original hardwood floors, a dining room that seats 12 people, a wrap around porch both upstairs and down that looks toward the ocean, a sunroom, a two-car garage and parking for eight cars. "

Ocean City NJ Google Maps loading...

