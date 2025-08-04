Every summer, my social media feed lights up with friends posting the most stunning photos in vibrant sunflower fields. I always tell myself, “This is the year I go.” But somehow, summer slips by. Not this time. This summer, I’m making it happen.

What I didn’t realize until recently is that New Jersey is home to quite a few gorgeous sunflower farms. These fields are pure sunshine, and they're perfect for soaking up those golden summer vibes. Whether you're picking your own bouquet or just snapping some unforgettable photos.

I’ve always adored tulip farms, but I have a feeling I’m about to fall in love all over again with sunflowers.

Why Sunflower Farms Are a Summer Bucket List Must

There’s something magical about their bold yellow petals and towering stalks that makes them feel like summer's own celebration.

When Is Peak Sunflower Season in the Garden State?

Sunflowers typically bloom from NOW through September, and when they do, it’s spectacular.

Where to Find the Most Beautiful Sunflower Fields in New Jersey

#1 - Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, NJ - Happy Day Farm's sunflower field is now in bloom and runs through August 25th. Get ready for a sea of sunflowers.

#2 - Holland Ridge Farm in Cream Ridge, NJ - Lots and lots of flowers are here at this farm and their sunflower picking begins in September.

#3 - Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ - The sunflower harvest begins NOW and runs through September for u-pick sunflowers.

#4 - Silverton Farms in Toms River, NJ - Their sunflower harvest and u-pick sunflowers are right now through the end of August.

If you’ve never wandered through a sunflower field, this is your sign. Lace up your sneakers, grab your camera, and make some golden memories.

Let’s go chase the sunshine.🌻

