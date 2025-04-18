Stone Pony Summer Stage Line-Up For 2025 In Asbury Park, NJ
Great Music Coming To The Stone Pony Summer Stage
One of the big summer music tickets each year here at the Jersey Shore is for the famous Stone Pony Summer Stage. This giant outdoor venue in Asbury Park hosts weekly shows every summer, and thousands head there for a fun concert under the stars here at the Jersey Shore.
I've been to some fun shows at the Stone Pony Summer Stage, and the complete list of shows coming to Asbury Park for summer 2025 is out. Let's share the list with you and see which shows will be on your "must-see" list as per (Stone Pony)
- Friday, May 2nd: Warren Zeiders
- Friday, May 23rd: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Sunday, May 25th: Mayday Parade
- Friday, May 30th: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & The Infamous Stringdusters
- Friday, June 6th: Russell Dickerson
- Tuesday, June 10th: Glass Animals
- Friday, June 13th: The Driver Era
- Saturday, June 14th: The Black Keys
- Saturday, June 21st: Lawrence with Allen Stone
- Sunday, June 22nd: Slightly Stoopid
- Thursday, June 26th: Jack's Mannequin
- Friday, June 27th: Streetlight Manifesto
- Saturday, June 28th: Shadow of the City featuring Bleachers
- Sunday, June 29th: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
- Friday, July 4th: Dispatch
- Saturday, July 5th: Gary Clark Jr. (Special Guest - Joy Oladokun)
- Saturday, July 19th: Dinosaur Jr. & Snail Mail
- Saturday, July 26th: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Thursday, July 31st: The Head and the Heart
- Friday, August 1st: Guster & The Mountain Goats
- Saturday, August 2nd: Yacht Rock Revue
- Thursday, August 7th: Cody Jinks
- Wednesday, August 13th: Dropkick Murphys + Bad Religion
- Saturday, August 16th: Bouncing Souls: Stoked for the Summer
- Saturday, August 23rd: Chevelle
- Friday, August 29th: The Red Clay Strays
- Sunday, August 31st: Dogs In A Pile
- Saturday, September 27th: The Menzingers
