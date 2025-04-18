Stone Pony Summer Stage Line-Up For 2025 In Asbury Park, NJ

Great Music Coming To The Stone Pony Summer Stage

One of the big summer music tickets each year here at the Jersey Shore is for the famous Stone Pony Summer Stage. This giant outdoor venue in Asbury Park hosts weekly shows every summer, and thousands head there for a fun concert under the stars here at the Jersey Shore.

I've been to some fun shows at the Stone Pony Summer Stage, and the complete list of shows coming to Asbury Park for summer 2025 is out. Let's share the list with you and see which shows will be on your "must-see" list as per (Stone Pony)

Friday, May 2nd: Warren Zeiders

Friday, May 23rd: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Sunday, May 25th: Mayday Parade

Friday, May 30th: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & The Infamous Stringdusters

Friday, June 6th: Russell Dickerson

Tuesday, June 10th: Glass Animals

Friday, June 13th: The Driver Era

Saturday, June 14th: The Black Keys

Saturday, June 21st: Lawrence with Allen Stone

Sunday, June 22nd: Slightly Stoopid

Thursday, June 26th: Jack's Mannequin

Friday, June 27th: Streetlight Manifesto

Saturday, June 28th: Shadow of the City featuring Bleachers

Sunday, June 29th: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Friday, July 4th: Dispatch

Saturday, July 5th: Gary Clark Jr. (Special Guest - Joy Oladokun)

Saturday, July 19th: Dinosaur Jr. & Snail Mail

Saturday, July 26th: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Thursday, July 31st: The Head and the Heart

Friday, August 1st: Guster & The Mountain Goats

Saturday, August 2nd: Yacht Rock Revue

Thursday, August 7th: Cody Jinks

Wednesday, August 13th: Dropkick Murphys + Bad Religion

Saturday, August 16th: Bouncing Souls: Stoked for the Summer

Saturday, August 23rd: Chevelle

Friday, August 29th: The Red Clay Strays

Sunday, August 31st: Dogs In A Pile

Saturday, September 27th: The Menzingers

