Still Time This Summer To Visit A Hidden Gem At The Jersey Shore

A HUGE HIDDEN GEM AT THE JERSEY SHORE

We still have several weeks of summer here at the Jersey Shore and with many great places to visit, it's great to see this "hidden gem" continuing to grow and shine. So put this location on your end-of-summer "to-do" list and get to Pier Village in Long Branch Monmouth County for a great time this summer.

This beautiful oceanfront resort area is right on the Jersey Shore in Central New Jersey and is an easy ride from around the state including North Jersey and New York. It's not that much further for visitors from Pennsylvania. This community in Monmouth County has been on the rise for several years following the birth of Pier Village and the Long Branch beachfront. This beautiful strip of beach has something for everyone.

According to an article from Aventure On SI, "There are a lot of incredible places to vacation along the New Jersey shore. A hidden gem exists on the northern part of the shore. In Long Branch, New Jersey exits the ever-growing Pier Village. There is something for everyone, whether it is a family with young children or adults looking to have some nightlife fun. The beach goes on for miles and miles, and you can walk up and down on the boardwalk. Along the way, you will pass a variety of bars and eateries that will keep you coming back for more."

Adventure On SI also discussed a great resort awaiting your visit to Pier Village. "The Wave Resort is a popular place for visitors and a big draw for Pier Village. There are some amenities exclusive to the people staying there, including a gym, spa and dining on-site."

I'm putting Pier Village in Long Branch on my list of places to go before summer is over and keep in mind that fall is a great time to visit the Jersey Shore as well and check out some beautiful and cooler beaches with less traffic so don't forget autumn options at the Jersey Shore also.

