Starbucks is making some changes with their pick-up locations in New Jersey.

Recently, Starbucks plans to close some of their pick-up only locations, including several in New Jersey.

The move is part of the coffee giant’s ongoing efforts to refine its store formats and focus on customer preferences.

Why Starbucks Is Closing Some Pick-Up Only Locations

These are mostly Starbucks in locations designed for speed and convenience. Pick-up Starbucks locations have no seating and usually no long lines. Usually with these locations, all orders are made through mobile ordering on the app.

What This Means for New Jersey Coffee Lovers

Starbucks will continue offering mobile order and pick-up services at traditional cafes and licensed in-store Starbucks, which still provide the full range of menu items along with the option to stay and enjoy your drink.

New Jersey's pick-up and go are not on the list as of yet, according to today.com.

This means that while certain grab-and-go spots will disappear, Starbucks fans in New Jersey will still find plenty of options at neighborhood cafés, drive-thru locations, and Starbucks kiosks that are remaining to stay in retail areas.

Starbucks’ Full Cafés Are Here to Stay, And Here's Why

Starbucks has made it clear that its full-service cafés are here to stay. These locations remain the heart of Starbucks. It's the place where customers can meet friends, work on laptops, or simply enjoy a coffee break in a comfortable setting.

For coffee lovers who relied on New Jersey’s Starbucks pick-up spots, this will mean a slight change in routine. However, with so many cafés, in-store kiosks, and drive-thru locations throughout the state, you can still get your favorite Caramel Macchiato and the so popular Pink Drink.

