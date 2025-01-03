Great Spots To Discover This Winter In New Jersey

Who says you can't find great places to explore in the Garden State in the winter? We have lots more to explore than just during the summer months. There are all kinds of "jaw-dropping" destinations to investigate here in New Jersey and you can do it now during winter.

Get our free mobile app

According to an article from Only In Your State, "New Jersey is beautiful year-round, but sometimes, it is even more magical when covered in ice and snow. Much of our state just experienced its first snowfall, and while I know it can occasionally be a bit of a pain, there is no denying how lovely it looks! Winter in New Jersey is, as it turns out, a gem of a time."

Hope New Jersey Google Maps loading...

Hope, New Jersey is a beautiful town to explore in Warren County during winter and it does give you a good chance of seeing a snowy landscape as it sits in one of the snowiest sections of the state.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

The view across the George Washington Bridge during winter can be beautiful. Check out sunrise at the iconic bridge during sunrise this winter.

Statue of Liberty Canva loading...

Have you checked out the Statue of Liberty on the Hudson River after a deep freeze or snow in the winter? It is a beautiful site and Lady Liberty looks gorgeous in white.

Fort Lee Historic Park Shawn Michaels loading...

A trip to Historic Fort Lee Park in the winter is a great sight and you get some great views of the Hudson River and the George Washington Bridge.

Jersey Shore Winter Shawn Michaels loading...

Have you taken a stroll on the beach during winter? It is beautiful when there's a coating of white undisturbed snow along the frozen sand.

Winter Birds loading...

We have beautiful birds in New Jersey and seeing a gorgeous red cardinal in the snow is a beautiful sight, go bird-watching this winter and see some great NJ wildlife.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Find a great hill and enjoy some sledding here in the Garden State. We may not have many mountains but we do have some great hills for a trip on the sled!

Historical Site Shawn Michaels loading...

Check out some of the great historical sights around New Jersey. We have a deep-rooted history here in New Jersey. (The Allen House located in the borough of Shrewsbury)

Winter Spots To Check Out In New Jersey Great Spots To View In The Garden State This Winter Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels