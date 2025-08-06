Over 35 Spirit Halloween stores are set to open across New Jersey this year, bringing spooky fun to towns all over the Garden State.

These seasonal pop-up shops have become a Halloween tradition, taking over empty storefronts and transforming them into haunted wonderlands filled with costumes, décor, and creepy animatronics.

Spirit Halloween Is Expanding Across New Jersey Like Never Before

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect costume, stocking up on yard decorations, or just looking for a fun afternoon browsing, Spirit Halloween is the go-to spot for everything spooky.

From the Shore to the suburbs, these stores will be popping up in busy shopping centers and popular retail areas, making it easier than ever to get into the Halloween spirit. With over 35 locations to choose from, chances are there’s one opening near you, so no more wondering where to find one when the kids are begging for a visit.

Find a Spirit Halloween Store Near You This Fall

They are in several LOCATIONS throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Most stores will be opening soon, later this month but VIRTUAL shopping is OPEN now at spirithalloween.com. Locations in Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, Point Pleasant, Tinton Falls and more.

What to Expect Inside Your Local Spirit Halloween Store

Stepping inside a Spirit Halloween store is like walking into a Halloween playground. There’s a mix of scary, funny, and downright jaw-dropping displays to explore.

From Spirit Halloween Facebook page:

You can wander through haunted walkthroughs, try on costumes, and get ideas for turning your home into the spookiest on the block.

How to Get Ready for the Spookiest Season of 2025

With the countdown to October 31st, 2025 already ticking, now’s the perfect time to plan your visit.

Whether you’re decorating big this year or just looking for a little inspiration, one of New Jersey’s more than 35 Spirit Halloween stores is ready to give you a frightfully fun shopping experience.

