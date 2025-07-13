Why South Seaside Park Fought to Break Away

11 Years in Court: A Township Battle Finally Ends

Next Steps for South Seaside Park as Its Own Community

In news from Ocean County, according to NJ.com, "The New Jersey Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of South Seaside Park residents in their long-standing effort to leave Berkeley Township and join the neighboring Borough of Seaside Park. The decision, issued Thursday, upholds lower court rulings and marks a significant victory for the community's deannexation campaign."

What Secession Means for Local Residents

Residents have been arguing since 2014 that the town has relied more on Seaside Park for services like emergency services, social activities, and daily needs.

With the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision, the town of South Seaside Park is now legally permitted to request annexation by the Borough of Seaside Park. This move will involve coordination between the two municipalities to finalize the transition.

If you live in South Seaside Park or Berkeley Township, do you agree with the court's decision? How do you feel about South Seaside Park leaving? Give us your two cents and post your comments.

According to NJ.com, "South Seaside Park was represented in the case by attorney Joseph Michelini, who said it has been a very long, hard fought battle. “We are extremely gratified with the court’s decision,” Michelini added. “We believe it to be in the best interest of both the people who live in South Seaside Park as well as those who live in Seaside Park.”

