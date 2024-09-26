One of the most prolific songwriters in New Jersey history has been honored by having some of his lyrics listed as among the best in history.

It's not breaking news to say that if you honor a Garden State songwriter for one of his lines, it would be Bruce Springsteen.

The Best Song Lyrics In History

One of the Boss' lines has been named the 14th most beautiful line of lyrics in music history.

How do you pick just one Bruce line to get the honor after all the great lyrics we've heard him create?

The first lyric that popped into my mind is a great line from Born To Run,

The highway's jammed with broken heroes on a last chance power drive

Everybody's out on the run tonight, but there's no place left to hide

Bruce Springsteen's Most Beautiful Line

As much as I love that one, and you probably do too, the #14 most beautiful lyric of all time comes from Brilliant Disguise, according to Buzzfeed,

So when you look at me, you better look hard and look twice. Is that me, baby, or just a brilliant disguise?

If you're wondering what the most beautiful lyric of all time i according to this article, it comes from The Beatles.

And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.

The list goes well past the top 60 lyrics of all time, and New Jersey songwriters fail to make any other appearances on the list, except for Bruce at #14.

