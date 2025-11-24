States Most Likely to See a White Christmas

According to Patch, "The last time most of New Jersey had at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day was in 2009 after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow on part of the state, according to state climatologist data."

The Old Farmer's Almanac has its "white Christmas" list. States predicted to have a snowy Christmas this holiday season. Unfortunately, only a handful of states are predicted to actually have snow for Santa this year.

Will New Jersey See a White Christmas?

Unfortunately for snow lovers here in the Garden State, there will not be a white Christmas. The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts no snow for Santa this year. There is a tiny portion of higher elevations in the Northwestern section of New Jersey that has a "chance" of some snow. Pennsylvania has a chance of a white Christmas, and snow is forecast for sections of New York.

Let's face it, yes, a white Christmas sounds romantic, but in reality, it makes for a harder time for folks to get around for the holidays. Travel can be a nightmare if you add in a significant snowfall, so let's dream about a "white Christmas" and travel on dry and clear roads this holiday.

Is The Old Farmer's Almanac Shutting Down It's Publication

By the way, to set the record straight, the Farmer's Almanac will be ending its run (1818) in 2026. The Old Farmer's Almanac will not be ending. The two publications are separate, and rumors have been circulating.

