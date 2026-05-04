New Jersey has no shortage of personality. Did an Ocean or Monmouth County town make the list of the snobbiest?

New Jersey is a state full of contrasts, where beach towns buzz with energy and quiet suburbs hide behind tree-lined streets. It’s a place where old-money charm meets modern luxury, and where reputation can say just as much as reality.

Where Luxury Living Sets the Standard

While every community has something special to offer, a few towns have built a name for themselves thanks to their wealth, prestige, and polished lifestyles.

Whether it’s grand homes, top-tier schools, or an unmistakable air of exclusivity, these places tend to stand out, and get people talking.

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From shore towns packed with boardwalk fun to historic cities steeped in culture, the Garden State offers a little of everything.

Waterfront Wealth and Coastal Elegance

But let’s be honest, some towns have a reputation for being just a bit more polished, private, and proud of themselves than others.

Upscale Living with a Commuter Edge

Whether it’s multimillion-dollar homes, elite schools, or a strong sense of exclusivity, these communities are often labeled “snobby.”

Here are 9 towns that stand out for their mix of prestige and privilege.

#1 - SHORT HILLS

#2 - ALPINE

#3 - PRINCETON

#4 - RUMSON

#5 - SADDLE RIVER

#6 - SUMMIT

#7 - MENDHAM

#8 - CHATHAM

#9 - COLTS NECK

Keep Reading: Are New Jersey's Roads Still the Worst in the Nation?

Calling a town “snobby” can sound harsh, but in New Jersey, it often just means the community values status, success, and exclusivity.

Old-Money Charm and Historic Roots

From riverfront estates to ivy-covered campuses, these nine towns represent the state’s most polished side. Whether you admire their charm or find them a little over the top, there’s no denying they hold a special, and sometimes intimidating, place in the Garden State.

At the end of the day, every town has its own personality, and what feels “snobby” to one person might simply feel like pride and tradition to another.

No matter where you land on the spectrum, New Jersey’s diversity is what makes it such a fascinating place to live, visit, and explore.

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