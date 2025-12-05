Everyone these days has been the target at one time or another of some sort of online or telephone scam. People are trying to get rich quickly by getting others to turn over money, property, savings, etc.

There are many different ways people are attempting to extort you, and now there is another that authorities want to alert you to. This one has an ominous name, the “Smashing Scam”.

What Is A Smashing Scam?

A “Smashing Scam” is basically a trick where criminals send fake text messages pretending to be from official organizations (like the DMV or toll services) to scare people into paying money or giving away personal details.

The goal of scammers is to steal money, personal data (like Social Security numbers or credit card info), or both.

How Does A Smashing Scam Work?

Scammers are sending texts that appear to come from trusted sources, claiming you owe money for things like unpaid tolls or tickets. The message usually ramps up the urgency by warning that your license could be suspended, additional penalties will be added, or your credit could take a hit if you don’t act fast. That pressure leads many victims to click the link or make a payment, which ends up exposing their personal and financial information to the criminals behind the scam.

How To Protect Yourself From A "Smashing Scam"

If you receive a text you weren’t expecting, especially one that includes a link, avoid tapping anything inside the message. Instead, reach out to the organization it claims to be from — such as the DMV or your toll service — using a verified phone number or website to confirm whether the notice is legitimate. And if something feels off or you realize it’s a scam, be sure to report it to your mobile provider or local authorities so they can help stop the fraud.

