Small Towns in New Jersey That Are Worthy of a Hallmark Movie
I stumbled upon an article from Country Living that had a cute theme. The best "sweet small towns" in New Jersey. Towns that would make a good setting for a Hallmark Movie. I know how much many of you that listen to our show love their Hallmark, so this is a very relatable theme.
I'm sure we all have towns that we would nominate for the "sweet small towns" of New Jersey. I'm sure our list would be different from Country Living, but let's take a look at the list they came up with, maybe some towns for you to investigate here in the Garden State.
Top 30 "Sweet Small Towns" according to Country Living:
- Westfield
- Princeton
- Cranford
- Madison
- Cape May
- Morristown
- Montclair
- Chatham
- Ridgewood
- Summit
- Spring Lake
- Clinton
- Stone Harbor
- Hoboken
- Asbury Park
- Chester
- Frenchtown
- Ocean City
- Stockton
- Jersey City
- Lambertville
- Avalon
- Colts Neck
- Wildwood Crest
- Newark & Belleville
- Millburn
- West Cape May
- Tenafly
- Point Pleasant
- Bay Head
As I said You may have a different list from Country Living and if you want to post your choices below please do so, we always love getting your input.
This list though is a nice cross-section of Jersey towns. Some are beach towns, some are in the hills, some are more urban, and some are very suburban. What town would you pick for your Hallmark Movie? Here are some good recommendations for you to look over. Also, you may wanna plan a few day trips to see some of these picturesque towns.
