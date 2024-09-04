It’s So Sad that this Ride is Shutting Down Forever at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

I was just a Six Flags this past weekend and again I can't believe I won't be able to go on my favorite ride at Six Flags Great Adventure ever again.

We've been riding it for years. Summertime, Halloween and Christmas, I always loved it to check out everything underneath us. I've had so many wonderful memories on this ride.

There has been so many new and wonderful rides at Six Flags. My family loves the coasters and of course Kingda Ka. But, for me it's the older rides that hold my heart. I just loved this ride.

Recently, we did a Shawn & Sue poll and Skull Mountain won as your favorite indoor roller coaster against The Dark Knight. Skull Mountain is the "big winner" at Great Adventure. My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one. My daughter chooses that, too.

Ok, enough about the reminiscing, I know you're wondering what ride I'm writing about. I know it's a ride you've been on over and over again.

The skyride named the Skyway has been around forever, what is happening to it?

Are they removing it?

**UPDATE! UPDATE!

The Skyway is one of the Oldest Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure, is it being removed?

Yes, it is being removed because they can't find the parts to the old ride. There will not be another sky ride built, at least for now. The Skyway is being removed. I spoke to a Six Flags employee about this ride that he and I will miss so much.

If you look at their map of the park, it is no longer on their map. CLICK HERE to check out the map. The Skyway is not mentioned on their website, either.

I will tell you that I went to Six Flags about five times this year, I have not seen it running at all this season yet. This makes me sad.

