If you are looking for a fun time for the whole family, then you need to visit Six Flags Great Adventure for their brand new Heroes and Villains Fest 2025!

Six Flags Great Adventure Heroes and Villains Fest A Superhero Festival Taking Place On Select Dates This Summer at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Six Flags Great Adventure Heroes and Villains Fest

Join Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Robin, and Bat Girl as they battle the Joker, Cat Woman, Harley Quinn, and more at the fun superhero festival at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

There are fun superhero shows, parades, music, dancing, games, rides, and food at the Heroes and Villains Fest. Bring the whole family for an exciting end of summer at this original super day and night of fun.

Superhero Fun at Six Flags Shawn Michaels loading...

Six Flags Heroes and Villains Fest 2025 Schedule

The Heroes and Villains Fest is happening on these select dates:

Friday, August 22nd

Saturday, August 23rd

Sunday, August 24th

Friday, August 29th

Saturday, August 30th

Sunday, August 31st

Monday, September 1st

Superhero Fun at Six Flags Shawn Michaels loading...

Read More: Contest: Is Your Dog “Jersey’s Top Dog”?

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, is a huge amusement park that combines thrilling roller coasters, family rides, live entertainment, and a drive-through safari with over a thousand animals from around the world.

The park offers water rides, kid-friendly areas, seasonal events like Fright Fest, plus plenty of food and games. Together with its Safari Off Road Adventure and Hurricane Harbor water park next door, it’s a full-day destination for both adrenaline seekers and families.

We enjoyed our visit to the Heroes and Villains Fest, and hope to again next year.