This week, a summer heatwave will arrive in the Garden State. Temperatures will be in the 90s today (Monday), Tuesday, and Wednesday, and in the high 80s on Thursday. We will finally get a break on Friday. So get ready and keep cool with some simple and easy tips from experts.

Keep your home cool this summer with these simple and affordable tips, which are perfect for New Jersey's intense heat waves. No major renovations needed!

Simple and Easy Tips To Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

Close Blinds: Keep direct sunlight out from heating your rooms.

Use Fans: Keep airflow moving, so use additional fans in rooms that are warmest and most used in the home.

Run ceiling fans counterclockwise to gain the most benefit.

Seal drafts: Make sure windows and doors are closed when using air conditioning.

Make sure your AC is working efficiently with a clean filter.

"Circulating fans, including ceiling fans, window fans, table fans, floor fans, and fans mounted to poles or walls, create a wind chill effect that makes you feel more comfortable. They can be used alongside natural ventilation or air conditioning to enhance cooling." - Energy.gov

Tips to Stay Cool and Safe During Summer Heat

Stay indoors as much as possible in air conditioning

Drink plenty of fluids

Wear lightweight clothing

Limit strenuous activities

Try to spend time on the lowest level of your home since heat rises

Take cool showers or use cold packs/towels on pulse points if you don’t have AC.

Seek out public buildings, malls, or libraries that are air-conditioned during peak heat hours

Ideal A/C Temperature Setting During a Heatwave:

78°F When you're home and active, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This keeps you cool without overworking your system or spiking your energy bill.

74°F - 76°F For elderly and sensitive individuals

If you do not have access to air conditioning, go to your local public library. Go to a nearby mall or store. Find out if your town has a local cooling shelter.

