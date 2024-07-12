Shaquille O’Neal Announces Opening Date For NJ’s First “Big Chicken” Restaurant

We Have The Opening Date For New Jersey's First "Big Chicken" Restaurant

Former NBA Great Shaquille O'Neal has become a real business tycoon since retiring from basketball and is involved with a bunch of successful businesses and one of his most recent is a new restaurant chain called "Big Chicken". This "chicken" restaurant has opened at various locations around the nation, but the very first "Big Chicken" will open here in New Jersey.

The first "Big Chicken" will open in Somerset County at the Bridgewater Commons Mall. The mall is located at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 202/206 and borders I-287 at 400 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.

According to Patch, "On July 18, Big Chicken will host a "BIG opening bash" where the first 34 fans in line will have the chance to vie for the ultimate opportunity – free Big Chicken food and drinks for a year, limited to $10 a week. (The number 34 is a nod to O’Neal’s iconic jersey number that was retired in 2012.)"

The Patch added, "Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors, according to Big Chicken."

Here are some of the menu items that folks are looking forward to tasting at "Big Chicken"

The Original Big Chicken sandwich

Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo, and pickles),

The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic BBQ aioli)

Crispy crinkle-cut fries

Delicious ice cream milkshakes

Once again, New Jersey's first "Big Chicken" restaurant will open at the Village at Bridgewater Commons Mall on Thursday, July 18th.

