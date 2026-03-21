If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate Easter at the Jersey Shore, this is it. The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Seaside Heights is back, and it’s easily one of the most popular and exciting egg hunts in all of New Jersey.

Picture this: the ocean breeze, kids laughing, and colorful eggs scattered along the sand. It’s not your typical backyard hunt, this one happens right on the beach, and it draws families from all over the state every year.

🐰 Mark Your Calendar

The big day is Sunday, March 29, 2026, with the hunt kicking off at 1:00 PM sharp and wrapping up around 2:00 PM. Organizers suggest lining up early (around 12:30 PM) because this event fills up fast, and for good reason!

A Fun New Twist on the Classic Hunt

To make things fair and fun for everyone, the event continues with its updated Easter egg hunt. Instead of racing to grab as many eggs as possible, kids will stroll through five different sections of the beach.

Each section features a different colored egg:

Red

Orange

Yellow

Green

Blue

The goal? Find one of each color.

And here’s the twist, the eggs are empty. But don’t worry, the real fun comes at the end!

Everyone’s a Winner

Once kids collect their five colored eggs, they’ll exit at Franklin Avenue and trade them in for a prize pack, and these are no small treats.

Each prize pack is packed with goodies like: small toys, arcade and food coupons, Carousel tickets, beach badges and even tickets to see the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. For more information on the Seaside Heights Easter egg hunt, CLICK HERE.

And the best part? Every prize pack is equal in value, so every child gets the same awesome experience.

Easy for Families of All Ages

The event is thoughtfully organized so everyone can enjoy it:

Ages 0–2 enter at Hancock Ave

Ages 3–10 enter at Blaine Ave

Special needs participants enter at Franklin Ave near the stage ***(Parents can participate, too.)

Why This Event Is a Must-Do

There’s just something magical about an Easter Egg Hunt on the beach. It’s one of those Jersey Shore traditions that families come back to year after year, and once you go, you’ll understand why.

Between the ocean views, the festive energy, and the guaranteed prizes, this is more than just an egg hunt, it’s a full-on spring celebration.

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So grab the kids, bring your baskets, and get ready for one of the most unforgettable Easter events in New Jersey.

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