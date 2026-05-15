How often do you drive over the Seaside bridge, maybe you thought the same thing?

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It is weird, but I think about it all the time and now I have the answer. The proper names of the bridges to Seaside, the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge, and heading back from Seaside on the J. Tunney Bridge.

The Question I Always Had Driving Into Seaside

The question was how do the bridge people that work in that building on the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge get to work and park. Now, I knew they had those little parking spots up there and room for two cars. But, I never thought it was for the bridge people until I recently saw the sign.

Weird, how could I never have seen the sign? Duh? Driving over the bridge, did you ever think the same thing?

I Finally Noticed the Sign

My daughter worked in Seaside Park for many summers so I went over the bridge so many times before she drove. But, I've been on this bridge for years heading to Seaside and I never, ever saw this sign - reserved for bridgework and disabled vehicles. And, all the mornings we broadcast live in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park, I never noticed.

How Did I Miss This for Years?

I feel whenever I drive over the bridge, there's never a car there. I really thought they might get a ride from Toms River or have to ride their bike to the little building. I remember a while ago being at the beach with friends and I had a girlfriend mention to me, how do the bridge people get to the little building?

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I never even thought about it, until recently. You bet I texted her and told her that the sign on the bridge tells us where the bridge workers park. She laughed and said she's seen it recently.

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