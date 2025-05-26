Latest Phone Scam Hitting New Jersey

It seems like this topic is becoming a very popular one, but it seems that the modern-day "scam" keeps growing with today's new technology, and for some, it's a perfect set-up for a classic "phishing" scam to get into your bank account and/or wallet.

I received this set of text messages on my phone, and it's obvious these are what's known as "phishing" scams. What is "phishing"? It's a tech term that basically means "fishing", fishing for victims. The scam artist throws out his scam line and tries to reel you in, just like fishing.

As you can see in the above text screenshot, that is the actual message I received, they are trying to get me to call that number. Once they find a person to call, they work on getting the person's personal information, and as always, the bottom line is to get money from the victim.

Unlike many scams, this scam wants to get you to actually talk to the scammer so they can get your information. In many scams, they send you links to click on so they can get your info, but this new one has actors set up to scam you. For the record, I did not call the numbers given because I knew this was a total scam from the beginning.

I did Google the area codes from the numbers on the text messages, and the locations were Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida.

One of the first "red flags" was that the account they said was being affected was Coinbase. I do not have a Coinbase account. This is a crypto company, and I do not have any crypto savings. I think people panic anytime they see "money" and "accounts" involved, and automatically get concerned and wanna take action.

If you have any financial concerns, contact your providers directly to get information. Talk directly to your banking institutions.

