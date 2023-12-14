Saying Goodbye To Shooters Sporting Center In Little Egg Harbor, NJ

After being open for approximately a decade, Shooters Sporting Center is getting ready to close its doors to the public in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Get our free mobile app

Shooters Sporting Center Via Instagram

There are new plans for the Southern Ocean County gun range and outdoor sporting goods supplier. According to its Facebook page, "We want to start this post by saying a huge THANK YOU to all our loyal customers, employees, friends and family for making the last 10 years such an unbelievable success. It has been our pleasure to serve, work with and meet each and every one of you. For those of you that have not heard, the property where Shooter's is located is being sold to Ocean County. With Ocean County's plan to turn the property into a Regional Training Center for First Responders. In the future, Ocean County will be looking at the possibility of opening the ranges to the public."

Shooters Google Maps loading...

If you enjoyed shopping their array of outdoor sporting goods supplies don't worry. "Shooter's retail store will be relocating to where it all began... back to the Tip's Hardware building located at 218 Main Street, West Creek NJ 08092. Brielle the current store Manager at Shooter's, will be the new owner, with many of the staff joining her at this new location. Although we will not have the range facilities, you can still count on Shooter's to have the best quality inventory and of course our first-rate customer service. The relocation to the new building "Shooters Hardware" should happen at some point in January. Shooter's current store will remain open until the new location is ready to open. We wish Brielle and here entire team much success! Shooters Hardware will be honoring all Shooter's gift certificates, layaways, repairs/warranties, and firearm transactions that are pending permits."

Little Egg Harbor Google Maps loading...

It will be interesting to see the development of a new "First Responders" training center at this location by Ocean County. This property is located near the Garden State Parkway on Route 539 in Little Egg Harbor. Look for the new "Shooters Hardware" Route 9 in West Creek in the new year.

Shooters Google Maps loading...

Will you miss Shooters? Did you enjoy going to the Southern Ocean County gun range? Leave us your feedback and post your comments below.

Gun Range Unsplash.com Adnan Turkoglu loading...

CLICK HERE to find shooting ranges in New Jersey

Hiking NJ: Franklin Parker Preserve Take a Look at the Red Trail at the Franklin Parker Preserve in Chatsworth, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels