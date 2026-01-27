If you’ve been through Manahawkin recently, you’ve likely seen a lot going on at the Manahawkin Commons shopping center, and there’s a good reason for it. A brand-new, state-of-the-art Saker ShopRite is now being built, and it’s expected to be a big improvement for shoppers in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a look at the new Saker Shop Rite opening soon in Stafford Township

New Saker Shop Rite In Manahawkin Gets Set To Open The New Saker Shop Rite That's Opening Soon on Route 72 in Manahawkin Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

When Is The New Manahawkin Shop Rite Opening?

The new Saker Shop Rite is reporting that theie opening date is set for Wednesday, February 4th. So not far away at all.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

This project goes way beyond a simple upgrade; it’s a complete makeover. The new ShopRite is moving into the old Kmart space along Route 72 at Manahawkin Commons and will eventually replace the current ShopRite at Stafford Square.

The plan received final approval from the Stafford Township Planning Board earlier this year, and construction has been moving forward steadily ever since.

Six Flags Great Adventure Opens 2026 Season on March 28th

Six Flags Great Adventure Opens 2026 Season on March 28th

It’s great to see new energy finally returning to the former Kmart location. The upcoming Saker ShopRite will span roughly 116,000 square feet, making it one of the biggest and most up-to-date grocery stores in the region.

It has been amazing watching the transformation of the former K Mart store into a brand-new Shop Rite location. This will be a very popular location in Southern Ocean County.

Saker operates multiple ShopRite locations across Ocean and Monmouth counties, including the current ShopRite at the Stafford Square Mall in Manahawkin.