Bad News For Dog Owners In New Jersey

Do you own a dog? Do you own more than one dog? We currently have two dogs. We rescued two Yorkie pups who are sisters and we wanted to get both because they are really close. So we have double the price for the pups, but its worth it because we love them. I wish New Jersey wasn't one of the most expensive states to own a dog, but a new story posted by Patch has the details and it's pricey for the Garden State.

Did you know that it costs residents in New Jersey approximately $32,000 for a dog over the cost of its lifetime? "The math is courtesy of MarketWatch, a publication of The Wall Street Journal, which analyzed the lifetime cost of adding a dog to the family — about $28,800 nationally — across 11 metrics, including veterinary care, dog food and supplies, grooming, pet insurance and boarding costs."

According to Marketwatch the Top 5 most expensive states to own a dog:

California: $35,452 New York: $34,248 Massachusetts: $33,318 New Jersey: $32,947 Washington: $32,894

According to Marketwatch the Top 5 least expensive states to own a dog:

Oklahoma: $24,855 Mississippi: $25,104 Indiana: $25,479 Nebraska: $25,662 Louisiana: $25,760

The Patch article stated, "The MarketWatch analysis​ also showed Americans spend about $2,524 yearly in recurring pet costs." Does that price sound about right? Post your comments below and let us know how you feel.

We all love our dogs so really we hope to try and meet their needs despite the price, but we would love for it to be less than more, but like a lot of things in Jersey, we pay more than most.

CLICK HERE for the Marketwatch pet spending report.

