Does New Jersey Have the Most Aggressive Drivers in America

Road Rage Report: Which States Have The Most Aggressive Drivers?

Did New Jersey make the list of most aggressive drivers, did you ever drive on the Garden State Parkway?

Consumer Affairs recently ranked the states where drivers are just a little hot behind the wheel.

Get our free mobile app

Consumer Affairs looked at US states on speeding, reckless driving, car accidents, traffic fatalities, and road rage incidents. You might be surprised whose on top of the list.

Keep Reading: Two of the Deadliest Intersections in the US are in New Jersey

You would think New Jersey would come in first, but the Garden State does not come in at number one. We are a part of the top 10, though.

Where is New Jersey on the Most Aggressive Drivers in America list?

New Jersey is at number 6 on the list as the most aggressive drivers in America.

The 10 most aggressive and careless drivers in America:

Louisiana New Mexico Montana Colorado Arkansas New Jersey North Carolina Delaware Wisconsin Georgia

The reason that Louisiana is on the top of the list for most aggressive and careless driving behaviors' is because of Louisiana's accidents, according to this report from comsumeraffairs.com.

I don't know why New Jersey wouldn't be at the top of the list. I guess because of our accident ratio. But, if you ever drive on the Garden State Parkway or the New Jersey Turnpike on a Sunday, you'll see why New Jersey should be on top of the list. At least higher than six in the nation.

It's crazy, Sunday is the day we supposedly take drives around the Garden State and it's supposed to be the calmest day of the week. It's not, I constantly see cars and motorcycles zig zagging in between cars, it's just crazy. Please drive safely, let's keep our roads safe and accident free.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker