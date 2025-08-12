Retirement today looks very different from decades past. Many retirees are opting for vibrant communities that offer convenience, activities, and a sense of connection, rather than the idea of quiet, secluded living.

With better healthcare, longer lifespans, and more active lifestyles, today’s retirees are seeking places where they can stay engaged, enjoy amenities, and still savor the slower pace they’ve earned.

Go Banking Rates: Latest Retirement Data

According to GOBankingRates, Great minds are retiring alike in 2025. According to a new GOBankingRates study, the populations in 50 U.S. retirement hotspots have increased by 20% or more since 2018.

GOBankingRates used the latest U.S. Census Bureau data to pinpoint cities with at least 7,500 residents aged 65 or older and a senior population percentage higher than the national average of 16.84%.

America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns

According to the GOBankingRates survey, two New Jersey towns made the Top 50 list of "America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns".

25. Clifton, New Jersey

Population 65+ (%): 18.3%

1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%

5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 26.7% 32. Hackensack, New Jersey Population 65+ (%): 17.1%

1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%

5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.1%

New Jersey saw two towns in the Top 50 in America for retirement, or as they refer to as "retirement boomtowns". One in Passaic County (Clifton), which actually made the Top 25 in the nation at #25. The other in Bergen County (Hackensack) landed in the #32 spot.

The number one "retirement boomtown" 2025

If you are curious, the top "retirement boomtown" is Leesburg, Florida. It is located in Lake County.

1. Leesburg, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 28.9%

1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.9%

5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.8%

