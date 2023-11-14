Remove These From Your Car Immediately, Officials Say

(It's not the steering wheel) Remember all the fuzzy dice and and other stuff we would hang from our rearview mirror in the car?

But, now we are not allowed to hang things from our rearview mirrors anymore, we already knew this, but now something else has to be removed.

marjan_apostolovic, getty atock, thinkstock marjan_apostolovic, getty atock, thinkstock loading...

What does the government want us to stop putting in our car and where?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants drivers to stop putting rhinestones on their steering wheel. This is a pretty big trend right now, some of the the steering wheel covers are pretty cool. I love the rhinestones and bling.

Here's the deal, these rhinestones can become deadly if airbags are deployed the rhinestones could become shrapnel-like projectiles.

According to cnn.com, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last week:

People should immediately remove any decorations they may have already put on their steering wheel, the agency said. Those decorations could become shrapnel-like projectiles in a crash, potentially causing serious, or even fatal, injury. At least one driver suffered a serious injury that resulted in the loss of sight in one eye, when an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face.

I've had several of bling steering wheels through my life and never even thought of this happening.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker