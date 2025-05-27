Really Cool New Additions Coming To Six Flags Great Adventure This Summer

Excitement Heats Up This Summer at 6 Flags in Jackson, New Jersey

It's the unofficial kickoff to summer this Memorial Day Weekend, and things are gonna get exciting at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. All kinds of fun are in store for you and your family.

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure DC Comics loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure is unveiling a full slate of seasonal events for summer 2025, with the spotlight on the highly anticipated debut of DC™ Heroes and Villains Fest — a new limited-time experience that invites guests to take part in an epic clash between iconic heroes and infamous villains from the DC™ Universe. The event runs Fridays through Sundays, plus Labor Day Monday, August 8 through September 1, from 5:00 PM to CLOSE, and features immersive entertainment, live shows, and exclusive character appearances across a dedicated area of the park.

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure DC Comics loading...

“This is a major addition to our summer lineup,” said Public Relations Manager Ryan Eldredge. “With immersive storytelling, fan-favorite characters, and engaging performances, DC™ Heroes and Villains Fest delivers an experience guests won’t find anywhere else.”

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure DC Comics loading...

DC™ Heroes and Villains Fest highlights include:

Exclusive Meet & Greets with BATMAN™, WONDER WOMAN™, THE JOKER™, HARLEY QUINN™, CATWOMAN™, and more

The DC™ Super Hero Cavalcade, a high-energy kickoff led by BATMAN™ and WONDER WOMAN™

The Femme Fatales Live Show, starring Gotham’s most infamous women in a bold, theatrical showcase

Access to the park’s collection of DC™-themed rides and coasters, including BATMAN™ The Ride, SUPERMAN™: Ultimate Flight, and JUSTICE LEAGUE™: Battle for Metropolis, and more

Exclusive merchandise and collectibles , including themed apparel

I love the DC Comics superheroes, so this is definitely something I wanna check out, sounds like fun for kids of all ages! lol

Six Flags Six Flags Great Adventure DC Comics loading...

In Addition, These Events Are Coming Up

Military Appreciation Days

May 23 – 26

Free admission for U.S. military members and veterans with valid ID. Discounted tickets available online for family and friends.

Star-Spangled Nights

July 4 & 5

Celebrate Independence Day with patriotic displays and festive nighttime fun.

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure DC Comics loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure Opening of the New Flash Ride Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels