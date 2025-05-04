Real ID Tuesdays at MVC in New Jersey: Here is What You Need to Get an Appointment

The deadline for REAL ID is just days away: May 7th, 2025. If you are traveling, keep in mind that U.S. travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification, like a passport, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

I recently got my REAL ID, and it wasn't so difficult. I went on the NJMVC website and scheduled an appointment for a center that accepts REAL IDs. I then went through the chart of acceptable IDs to bring with me. It took about an hour and 15 minutes at MVC, and they then sent my new REAL ID license via mail, which took about 10 days. So nothing too crazy, but now more and more people are hurrying to get their REAL ID, so it's getting very busy.

NJMVC Introduces "Real ID Tuesdays"

So, what is the new "REAL ID" Tuesdays that NJMVC has introduced? According to a recent article from app.com, "Building on the existing "REAL ID Thursdays," the new Tuesday appointments will be available for booking on the NJMVC website starting Monday, May 5. Murphy emphasized the state's commitment to expanding access as the deadline approaches."

This effort by the State should help to make it easier to get your REAL ID. "Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced Friday the launch of "REAL ID Tuesdays" at Licensing Centers, starting May 20."

